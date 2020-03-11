LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat tehsil municipal administration on Tuesday launched a special cleanliness drive in Lakki city to remove garbage dumps from urban localities.
Tehsil Municipal Officer Almar Khan kicked off the drive on the special directives of deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan. Haseeb had directed the municipal authorities to dispose of garbage dumps from urban locality and raise awareness among citizens about importance of pollution free and clean environment.
The sanitary workers and sweepers with the help of tractors and machinery removed garbage dumps and cleaned sewerage drains in railway station, Hafizabad and Umerabad localities. The residential and commercial areas located near government city hospital and press club building were also cleaned by municipal employees.
Municipal officials, including sanitary inspector Fatehullah Khan, head of water supply department Haji Anwar Kamal and Muhammad Anwar Khan visited different areas to supervise the drive and check the work of sanitary workers. The tehsil municipal officer told journalists that the special drive was aimed at to add to the beautification of urban area and provide pollution free environment to citizens.