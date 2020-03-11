Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have involved the local community in policing affairs and promoted partnerships with its members not merely for curbing crimes but also addressing the social disorder and fear of crime.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing as chief guest the concluding ceremony of International Conference on Community Policing and Post-Conflict Police Reforms in Pakistan.

He said that the community policing is broad policing philosophy and the law-enforcement agencies must strive hard to build relationship with the community members for success.

He said that community policing is a comprehensive approach to addresses the root causes of problem after identifying its symptoms.

He added that the community policing is proactive, unlike the reactive nature of traditional policing while six groups including police department, community, elected representatives, business community, non-profit organizations and media must work together to make this initiative successful.

The IGP said that it helps to enhance community-police relationship, morale of police and reduce crime through valuable information sharing.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Islamabad police in this regard, Aamir Zulfiqar said that the Reconciliation Committees were established under the government policy to ensure friendly policing in the federal capital. There is one committee in each police station and there are total 22 committees working in all police stations with 15 to 22 members from all walks of life. He said that a total number of 405 members including 362 men and 43 females, having sound reputation, qualification and experience in various fields of life, are included in these committees.

During the current year, a total number of 197 complaints were referred to these committees, out of which 136 have been resolved and 61 are pending, he said. These complaints were about family disputes, quarrels, land disputes, business, tenancy and other issues.

To bridge the trust gap between police and community, he said, the community policing is an effective tool. Moreover, he said that beat system has been established and beat officers were deployed in these beats to approach the general public in time of emergency.

In order to keep the surveillance of the suspects/criminals in the area, IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that vigilance committees have also been established.

The heads of educational institutions, he said, were taken on board by the SHOs to curb the menace of drugs within the educational institutions. Patrolling in the vicinity of such institutions has been enhanced to book the outlaws involved in nefarious business of drugs.

The IGP said that Open Kutchehris are being held regularly by the senior supervisory officers where the general public is invited to raise their issues, and their problems are redressed accordingly. In order to redress the complaints of general public regarding misbehavior, misconduct and corruption by police, an Internal Accountability Unit has been established at Central Police Office while a dedicated helpline 1416 has been established for complaints against corruption.

The IGP said that biometric verification system at check points has been established. Moreover, the officers deployed at these check points are provided with body cameras.

In his address, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh said that Open Kutchehry is a forum to help redress public complaints and build the trust between police and the public.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmad Shaikh and Member National Assembly, Ali Nawaz Awan addressed the people at an Open Kutchehry held in I-8 Markaz.

The SP said effective policing measures are being adopted by the Islamabad police to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public. This interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar Ud Din Syed.

SDPOs, SHOs, a representative from ICCI Saif Ur Rehman, a large number of people and other police officials were present on the occasion.

The SP said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings, supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged the public to cooperate in the registration of new residents of slum areas so that unidentified people could be apprehended. The people present on the occasion assured their cooperation to police.

Zubair said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures.