Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council Tuesday arranged an awareness seminar on coronavirus at Alhamra Adbi Baithak. Advisor Information Department MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that fever, cough and difficulty in breathing were the symptoms of one catching coronavirus. She suggested immediate screening of suspect patient. “Frequently wash hands, avoid touching eyes, mouth or nose,” she said, adding, the government has taken all necessary steps to save people from the deadly disease. She praised LAC for holding seminar on such an important issue.