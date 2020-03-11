Share:

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,161, the country's National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The commission said 22 people have died in the past 24 hours while 24 new cases were registered.

There are currently 80,778 registered cases in China with 4,492 in serious condition while 14,607 people have been hospitalized for observation.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine hotel in Fujian province rose to 26.

Local authorities said three people were still trapped under the debris.

The novel coronavirus, officially known also COVID-19, was first detected last December in Wuhan, China.

The global death toll from the virus is now over 4,260, with more than 118,100 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

The virus has spread to six continents and more than 100 countries.