ISLAMABAD-Dolmen Mall celebrated International Women’s Day, the event honored women from all walks of life featuring prominent women including accomplished entrepreneurs, influencers, fitness experts, media luminaries and renowned celebrities. Adorned with kites, Pakistan’s favorite mall hosted numerous women centric activities, makeovers and product testing by major local and international brands such as Garnier, Almirah, Maybelline, Make Up City, Bind Chocolates and more. On this occasion, Dolmen Mall was seen paying tribute within the Dolmen City network of retail and corporate partners. A number of outlets adorned acknowledgements for women entrepreneurs who have made their mark within Pakistan’s growing mall and retail industry. The fourth of its kind, ‘Power Talk’ hosted by Dolmen Mall commemorated women who are widely acknowledged for supporting other women. Thus, amidst corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, health and wellness experts, social workers, influencers, media luminaries and renowned socialites, the annual panel discussion focused on ‘Empowered Women Empower Women’.

Moderated by Faiza Saleem, originator of the first ever female comedy troupe, humorist and actor, the Power Talk panel discussion, centered around liberating women through building support systems. A renowned panel discussed the subject matter owing to their expertise and vast history of building a support system and network widely in Pakistan.