LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Murad Raas Tuesday planted saplings at the Punjab Textbook Board (PTB) offices, along with officials of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The minister said on the occasion that plantation was crucial for providing a healthy environment to the future generation. He said it was our responsibility to protect environment through planting trees and saplings. He said that every citizen should plant at least two saplings to make the country clean and green. Plantation drives were necessary to boost environmental protection measures, he added.

PHA Horticulture Director Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar said that steps were being taken to make the city more green.

PHA Assistant Director Muhammad Waqar and PTB officials were also present.