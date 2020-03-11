Share:

KARACHI - The Kara­chi Police arrested eight ac­cused from different parts of the metropolis during last 24 hours.

According to spokesman for police on Tuesday, the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police ar­rested three namely Ab­dul Hakeem s.o Abdullah, Agha Muhammad s/o Mu­hammad Gul and Usman s/o Muhammad Younis. The police also recovered snatched mobile phones, 3 pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan apprehended a car lifter Umair Samoo s/o Saleem and recovered a snatched car and pistol.

As many as four drug peddlers namely Sajid s/o Noor Muhammad af­ter recovery of 200grams of charas, Faisal s/o Ab­dul Karim with recovery of 115 grams charas, Gh­ulam Hussain possessing 1100 grams charas and Abdullah with 620 grams charas were arrested by Risala, Kalri, Garden and Gizri police stations re­spectively.