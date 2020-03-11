Share:

Sialkot (Staff Reporter): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to bring hotels, restaurants, food points and bakeries in tax net. The FBR has issued notices to owners of various hotels, restaurants, food points and bakeries whereas the FBR has completed survey of said points and locations. An official of FBR has disclosed that owners of hotels, restaurants, food points and bakeries were earning billions of rupees per month but they were not ready to pay taxes against their earning. If the FBR will include hotels, restaurants, food points and bakeries of six districts of Gujranwala Division (Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahawal Din and Gujrat) in tax net, the collection of tax could see a reasonable surge in revenue. The FBR headquarters has issued instructions to all its regional chief commissioners for making sure to bring hotels, restaurants, food point and bakeries in tax net. In this regard three notices will be issued to owners. If they are not ready to pay taxes despite notices, the FBR will itself prepare estimates of income of said owners according to survey to collect tax.

‘Women’s equal rights to ensure minimising intolerance’

MULTAN (APP):Speakers at a seminar on ‘Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals’ at BZU recommended the equal rights to women would ensure their role in minimising intolerance in the society. They said that masses should be aware of the laws pertaining their rights which would improve gender equality situation in the country. Held under the auspices of Sociology Department in collaboration with an NGO at IMS Hall, the seminar was aimed at sensitising people about laws of the land regarding women’s rights. Pro Rector Superior University, Dr Nizam uddin, said that the objective of marking of World Women Day on March 8 was ensuring equal rights to women. He said that women could play an effective role in reducing the level of intolerance in the society if the gender equality was ensured. Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi stressed the need of creating awareness about women’s rights law of the country among general public.

He said the step taken by the government would improve the situation regarding gender equality.

Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif underlined the need of equipping girls with education and knowledge for better future of Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Chairman Sociology Deptt, Dr Kamran Ishfaq, said that all of us respect women as mother, sister, wife and daughter but unfortunately, only a few people honour them as women.

He informed that it was dire need of the hour to change this type of thinking.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.