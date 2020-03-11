Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Space and Upper Research Commission (SUPARCO), Na­tional Centre for Physics, Na­tional University of Science and Technology, Lahore Uni­versity of Management Sci­ence and COMSATS University Islamabad is organising an ex­hibition at Pak-China Friend­ship Centre Islamabad themed “Science for Sustainable Devel­opment”.

The exhibition will be open for the general public from 1pm to 5pm on March 16, 2020 and from 10am to 5pm on March 17, 2020. The inaugural session on March 16, 2020 is by invitation only. Besides the chief guest, the Inaugural cer­emony will be addressed by the Foreign Minister and Dr. Ata ur Rahman as the Keynote speaker, said a foreign minis­try statement.

Day 2 of the event (March 17, 2020) will include a panel discussion: “Advancement of Science in Pakistan: Opportu­nities and Challenges for Sci­ence as a Driver for Develop­ment”, from 12:00 hrs to 13:45 hrs. Mr. Asad Umer Minister for Planning), Dr. Tariq Banuri (Chairman), Anser Pervez (for­mer Chairman PAEC), Dr. Nas­sar Ikram (Pro-Rector NUST), Dr. Muhammad Sabieh Anwar (Department of Physics LUMS) and Mr. Mosharraf Zaidi (C.E.O. Tabad Lab) will be the Panel­ists.

The exhibition will show­case Pakistan’s achievements in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), explore markets for Pakistani tech­nology products and improve Pakistan’s competitive edge in trade. The two-day event will entail exhibits/stalls showcas­ing Pakistan’s efforts to har­ness STI for socio-economic development. It will bring together government, scien­tific organizations, and major universities of Pakistan, dip­lomats, and media under one roof to unveil new frontiers of science diplomacy.