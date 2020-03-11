ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Space and Upper Research Commission (SUPARCO), National Centre for Physics, National University of Science and Technology, Lahore University of Management Science and COMSATS University Islamabad is organising an exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Centre Islamabad themed “Science for Sustainable Development”.
The exhibition will be open for the general public from 1pm to 5pm on March 16, 2020 and from 10am to 5pm on March 17, 2020. The inaugural session on March 16, 2020 is by invitation only. Besides the chief guest, the Inaugural ceremony will be addressed by the Foreign Minister and Dr. Ata ur Rahman as the Keynote speaker, said a foreign ministry statement.
Day 2 of the event (March 17, 2020) will include a panel discussion: “Advancement of Science in Pakistan: Opportunities and Challenges for Science as a Driver for Development”, from 12:00 hrs to 13:45 hrs. Mr. Asad Umer Minister for Planning), Dr. Tariq Banuri (Chairman), Anser Pervez (former Chairman PAEC), Dr. Nassar Ikram (Pro-Rector NUST), Dr. Muhammad Sabieh Anwar (Department of Physics LUMS) and Mr. Mosharraf Zaidi (C.E.O. Tabad Lab) will be the Panelists.
The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s achievements in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), explore markets for Pakistani technology products and improve Pakistan’s competitive edge in trade. The two-day event will entail exhibits/stalls showcasing Pakistan’s efforts to harness STI for socio-economic development. It will bring together government, scientific organizations, and major universities of Pakistan, diplomats, and media under one roof to unveil new frontiers of science diplomacy.