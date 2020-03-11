Share:

The former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

In late February, he was found guilty by a New York jury of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape. He was, however, cleared of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have resulted in his life imprisonment. Weinstein's legal team said they would appeal his conviction.

In 2017, many actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he had raped or harassed them. Some of the alleged incidents took place in the 1980s. Weinstein denied all the charges and said that all the sexual relationships he had were consensual.