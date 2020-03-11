Share:

LAHORE - Ghazipur took 11-9 advantage over Remington Pharma/Guard Group in the opening match of the Coca Cola Polo Cup 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. From Ghazipur team, which had four goals handicap advantage, Raja Mikael Sami fired in fabulous five goals while Ahmed Bilal Riaz banged in a brace. From Remington Pharma/Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik played superb polo and smashed in superb six goals while Brazil Faisal Khokhar, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each. The Coca Cola Export Corporation-sponsored tournament is being participated by four teams including Ghazipur, Remington Pharma/Guard Group, Magic River and Master Paints. The inaugural match was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Secretary Col (R) Mudassir Shareef players, their families and polo enthusiasts.