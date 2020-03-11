Share:

LAHORE - While suggesting reserved seats for special persons in National and Provincial Assemblies, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that special education policy is being introduced in Punjab for the first time.

He was addressing a seminar ‘Mazoori Nahi; Qabliyat’ (Ability: Not Disability) organized by Special Education Department at Alhamra Hall Lahore. Provincial Special Education Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Akhuwat Organization’s CEO Dr. Amjad Saqib, Dr. Shaheen Pasha, Dr Humera Bano from Punjab University and others were also present.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that over 300 institutions have been established for special children across Punjab including Lahore, where more than 35,000 male and female students were receiving education and training. They are also being provided with free of cost education, books and transport facility as well as monthly scholarship of Rs 800, he added.

He said it was a good omen that biometric system had been introduced for staffers in all institutions of Special Education. He said that civilized societies never ignored their differently abled persons and strived for securing their rights to the maximum. In Pakistan, he said, participation of differently abled person in political matters at levels was indispensable to make them economically sound.

“In Sha Allah, legislation regarding reserved seats for special persons in the assemblies will be made and all other facilitation measures will be taken for them. Governor House’s doors are open for the differently abled persons round the clock and we welcome them warmly”, he observed.

He said Dr. Yasmin Rashid was looking into the issues of young doctors and In Sha Allah, all matters will soon be settled down. Federal and Punjab Governments are fully alert for controlling Corona Virus and ready to cope with any unwanted situation in this regard.

Talking to media on this occasion, the Governor said that China had deeper relations with Pakistan and many Chinese were working in Lahore and other cities. It is blessing of Allah Almighty that only 15 corona virus affected patients are reported so far in Pakistan and most of them are recovering fast. As for as the young doctors’ protests and taking to streets is concerned, he said, Dr. Yasmin Rashid is also a doctor and knows doctors’ problems very well and I hope, she will resolve their issues at the earliest.