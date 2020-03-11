Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creating South Punjab province.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in front of Parliament House on Wednesday, he said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab.

He said two-thirds majority will be required for the amendment, and for the purpose, a political consensus will be built.

The Foreign Minister said the meeting also decided to set up a secretariat for southern Punjab for solving people's problems at their door steps. He said 3.5 billion rupees and 1350 additional pots will be required for establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab.