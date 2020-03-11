Share:

Karachi (PR): HABIBMETRO Bank was recognised for its best practices in diversity and inclusion at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2020. The Bank won three awards ‘Recruitment & Development’, ‘Social Responsibility’, ‘Learning’. The awards recognize HABIBMETRO Bank’s commitment to a culture of inclusion and diversity, both within the organization and its contributions to the society. Commenting on the achievement HABIBMETRO Bank Head of HR & Learning Asad Ali said, ‘HABIBMETRO Bank is a Diverse and Inclusive organization with strong Brand values.’