Share:

The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting will be held in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting. According to sources, a four-point agenda would be discussed during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will review the matter of fixing wheat support price for the growers in the upcoming season which was recommended by concerned quarters at Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms.

Ease of doing business and recommendations on petroleum sector would also come under discussion during the meeting. Sources further informed that the meeting will also review budget estimates for National Telecommunications Corporation for the coming fiscal year.