Share:

ISLAMABAD-She had hectic few weeks hopping around the globe during Fashion Week season. But Kaia Gerber is finally enjoying some time off, enjoying a morning workout at the gym in West Hollywood.

The 18 year old model showed off her flat stomach in a black sports bra and matching leggings. She layered up in a plaid shirt and slung a Chloé cross body bag over her body. Kaia was later spotted arriving at San Vicente Bungalows or dinner, putting on a stylish display in a black leather jacket and flared, 70s style jeans.

The catwalk It girl sported a plain white tank top underneath her edgy jacket, keeping her look simple. Kaia completed her attire with navy Converse sneakers. The beauty wore her brunette bob in a straight style and kept her make-up simple and natural for her evening out. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber recently returned from France where she stormed the runways of Miu Miu, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, and Valentino.