ISLAMABAD-The restructuring of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to face further delay as the former Chairman CDA Kamran Lashari and renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada have refused to join a newly formed policy board as its members.

The Federal Cabinet had approved a plan to restructure the civic authority in November 2019 and decided to redefine its board as non-executive board. Later, a notification was also issued regarding appointment of five members of the said board form private sector.

These private members included Nayyar Ali Dada, Architect Ali Asghar, retired civil servant Kamran Lashari, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Muhammad Ali and Brigadier Nadeem Reheemullah.

However, Kamran Lashari and Nayyar Ali Dada have refused to join the board. According to details, Lashari has conveyed his decision to the Chairman CDA regarding his non-availability while Nayyar Ali Dada approached the federal government to explain that he is not available to join the CDA board due to his poor health conditions.

When contacted, Lashari confirmed that he had declined to join the CDA board. He said one of the reasons behind the decision is that he doesn’t want to become member of the board of a department where he once served for five years.

In addition to the formation of new board, the federal government also also approved to appoint a managing director and delegation of powers to DGs instead of board members.

Meanwhile, CDA in implementation of Federal Cabinet’s decision regarding restructuring of the civic body had delegated the powers of its members to the Director Generals, while the post of the CDA chairman is converted into vice-chairman/managing director as well.

The board further decided that the incumbent board members will continue working on their positions till the amendments made in the CDA ordinance to formally establish the proposed advisory board.

When contacted to know about the latest development in this regard, CDA spokesperson Syed Safdar Ali informed that the civic authority has already conveyed to the Ministry of Interior that it has adopted the decision taken by the federal cabinet regarding restructuring of CDA in its last meeting.

“Now it is the mandate of the federal government to appoint new members in lieu of Kamran Lashari and Nayyar Ali Dada,” he said adding, “The federal government has also asked to initiate the process to hire a managing director — who will be the executive head of the authority.