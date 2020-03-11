PESHAWAR - Kazakhstan ambassador in Pakistan Mr Alan Rakhmetullin has appreciated the progress made by Pakistan in the last 25 years.
He was talking as a chief guest at the Area Study Centre University of Peshawar under auspices Centre for global strategic studies on Tuesday at the round table conference entitled “Al-Farabi: The Second Teacher” .
“The country has kept Christian churches, Bhuddist temples and different ethnicities in fine conditions with an active religious ministry as a great achievement,” the ambassador elaborated. He urged the young scholars for working and promoting research for peace.
He pointed out that Al- Farabi the great Muslim thinker, educationist is an iconic figure for the whole Muslim world being the bridge between 9th century golden period of Islam to European Renaissance and his country would promote Al-Farabi project in strengthening Muslim legacy in the field of arts and philosophy. Earlier, welcoming the speakers, Director Area Study Centre, Prof. Shabbir Ahmad Khan praised Abdul Hassan Al-Farabi for bringing Greek philosophers thoughts Aristotle and Plato with a refined and improved classical thoughts. Being jurist essentially in his youth, he (Al-Farabi 0819-0899) went on to serve knowledge as a bachelor and wanderer for next half a century for search of purposeful knowledge.
Dr. Shabbir mentioned that Farabi positioning of righteous politics and diplomacy was starkly different from Nicolo Machiavelli while his conception of poetry is appreciable in society is a rejoinder to Plato criticism of poetry. Major General Syed Khalid Mehmud Jafferi emphasised that the scholar was successful in giving utopian concept of virtuous city, citizenship and education. Al- Farabi is next to Aristotle in thought and that’s the reason he is the second teacher of Humanity.