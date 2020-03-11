Share:

ISLAMABAD-The final match of Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 was held at the prestigious Lahore Polo Club. The pack-to-capacity crowd experienced a range of stellar activities including the Hog Bikers Parade, Tent Pegging and an exciting finale of Pakistan’s premiere Polo tournament! Event PR was managed by Centaur One. Jahangir Khan Tareen graced the final as chief guest, who along with Zameen.com CEOs Imran Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ali Khan, distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers.