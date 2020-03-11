Share:

Give the devil its due

There is no doubt about that inflation in the country is effecting all and sundry and there is no doubt that Government has failed to control it, one should not support any wrong doings what so ever. However, we all should including media should appreciate Government where it deserves. Few months back due to the high rates of vegetables media made lots of hue and cry and criticized Government and rightly so.

However, I recently visit a vegetable market (Sabzi Mandi) and to my utter surprise the rates have gone down considerably for example Tomato was selling 300 per kg few months back is now selling at 50/ kg same with other vegetable stuff. However, no media has mentioned decrease of prices in vegetables which is unfair to say the least we should mention and appreciate the good deeds/ actions who ever deserves it. With so much negativity all around us it is good to have some good news for a lay man like me.

TOUQEER WAJAHAT CHISHTY,

Lahore.

Water reservoirs

According to media reports water storage capacity in the country’s reservoirs have reduced by almost 30 per cent or 5 MAF owing to silting in the last five decades and the proposed hydropower projects to be completed till 2025 the country will only achieve the storage it has lost since 1960s. Initially the storage capacity in the country’s three reservoirs was 18.645 MAF but was reduced to 13.681 MAF as around 4.965 MAF was lost due to siltation.

The installed hydropower generation capacity in the country is 9406 MW. It is important to mention that Pakistan ranks third in the world among countries facing acute water shortage. Reports by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) also warn the authorities that the South Asian country will reach absolute water scarcity by 2025. Moreover, researchers predict that Pakistan is on its way to becoming the most water-stressed country in the region by the year 2040. It is not the first time that development and research organizations have alerted Pakistani authorities about an impending crisis, which some analysts say poses a bigger threat to the country than terrorism. Furthermore, Pakistan has incurred total direct losses of $38.053 billion from 1950 to 2015, with 50% of it being incurred in the recent years, due to the shortage of dams which results in greater flooding. Government is executing a number of medium size dams in the four provinces and the government hopes that these dams would be completed on schedule. For the purpose, the Government should set up a system to monitor the progress and to ensure that the project complete on time.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi.