7 housing projects set for opening

ISLAMABAD (Our Staff Reporter): Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said yesterday that they are going to inaugurate seven housing projects. Six out of these projects are being started by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority while a program would be implemented by the Pakistan Housing Authority. The total worth of these projects is around 100 billion rupees. The minister said that these projects would not only provide accommodations to homeless people but also create economic activity in the housing sector. He said due to poor planning in previous governments, currently the country is facing a shortfall of 10 million houses, which makes ownership of a house for government officials near to impossible. He said further that they are trying to provide affordable living to government employees and they will be offered financial facilities from banks as well. Rawalpindi - Police yesterday arrested a man allegedly involved in raping a mentally retarded girl while in another case, a school girl, allegedly kidnapped from Talagang about two years back, was recovered besides the arrest of the kidnapper, a police official said. Separate cases were registered against the accused while police investigators are interrogating the accused after obtaining their physical remand from the court of law, he said. According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of the rape incident, had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali to arrest the rapist. He said SP Syed Ali along with his special team including SHO RA Bazaar Sub, Inspector Asif Sajjad, managed to arrest the rapist. The spokesman said the CPO appreciated the efforts of the SP and his team. Meanwhile, police recovered a 14-year-old female student from the clutches of kidnappers and held the abductor, he said. The girl was kidnapped two years ago from Farooqi City Area Talagang, he said. The accused has been identified as Nasir Abbas. According to him, DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the following orders of RPO Sohail Habib Tajik, constituted a special team. They managed to recover the girl and held the kidnapper, he said.