LAKKI MARWAT - A man was killed over land dispute in Bachkan Ahmadzai village of Tajori town, said police on Tuesday.

Police said that Anwar Khan was shot and killed by his rival near the village’s high school and escaped.

They said that the killer had a land dispute and an at­tempted murder enmity with the deceased. Complainant Mu­jeebur Rehman told police that he along with his farther Anwar Khan was going to high school on motorcycle to collect roll number slip.

“The accused Syed Meer at­tacked us with his gun when we reached the school building”, he maintained. He told police that his father received bullet wounds and died on the spot.