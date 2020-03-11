Share:

ISLAMABAD - Col Mujeebur Rehman, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, was laid to rest on Tuesday eve­ning with full military honours at his native village, Bunnis in Astore.

The funeral prayer of Col Mu­jeeb, led by FCNA Commander Maj Gen Ehsan Mehmood, was offered at Gilgit- Helipad here which was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and members of GB Assembly and Councils besides large numbers of politi­cians, scholars, military officers and civil society members.

Salute was presented to the deceased by a smartly-tune con­tingent of Pak Army at the heli­pad. Col Mujeeb was martyred while two terrorists were killed on Monday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the security forces foiled a ma­jor terrorist activity in DI Khan district of Punjab. On confirmed intelligence about the planning of a terrorist activity, the secu­rity forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout near Tank area of DI Khan, the ISPR said.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. “In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman em­braced martyrdom.”

During the operation, two terrorists who were high-value targets, were killed, and a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists’ hide­out, the statement added.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, In­terior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, GB Governor Raja Jalal Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehm­an in their separate statements have applauded the successful operation and hailed the cour­age of the martyred officer.

15 BODIES RECOVERED FROM FALLEN BUS

IN INDUS RIVER

At least 15 bodies have been recovered from Indus River after a Skardu bound passen­ger bus plunged in to a ravine claiming 26 lives, including five soldiers of Pak Army as the bus skidded off the road and the driver lost control over vehicle while negotiating a curve in Yul­boo area, near Skardu.

Upon the information, Force Commander Maj Gen Ahsan Mehmood, police and local ad­ministration reached at the spot, and carried out the rescue operations. At least 15 bodies have been retrieved by rescue teams till filling of this report.

Meraj Alam from Gilgit also contributed for this story.