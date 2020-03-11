Share:

KHANEWAL-A soldier, Muhammad Amir Awan, who embraced martyrdom in operation Zarb-e-Azb in Waziristan, was laid to rest in a graveyard of his native town 71/10R tehsil and district Khanewal, with full military honour.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, District police officer, Muhammad Ali Wasim, officers of the Pakistan Army, large number of people from all walks of life and family member of the martyred.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pak Army presented salute to the martyred soldier on the occasion. On behalf of chief of the army staff, floral wreath was laid at the monument of soldier Muhammad Amiir Awan. Muhammad Aqil, Father of the martyred soldier Muhammad Amir, told media that martyrdom of his son was an honour for his family. He said his son, aged 25, got married one year ago.

He also vowed to get recruited another son in the army. Talking to family members of the martyred soldier, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Wasim said that martyred soldiers and his family were very respectable for them and the country.

They added that sacrifices of the martyred were honor for all of them and these will not be forgotten. Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas said a large number of Pakistan Army soldiers and officers had sacrificed their lives for dear homeland till now. “These soldiers didn’t care for their lives. They sacrificed their lives to make us and our soil safe. These martyrdoms can’t down our morale. We are with the family of the martyred solider.”

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem said that these martyrs were the honur of nation. Following footsteps of these martyrs, police will not hesistate from rendering any sacrifice in protecting lives and properties of the people.