KARACHI - A meeting on property tax chaired by the Minister for Excise and Taxa­tion & Narcotics Control and Par­liamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was held in his office. The meeting was also attended by Secre­tary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Direc­tor General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Taxes and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Nar­cotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Sid­diqui said that in term of property tax, Rs 1637.556 million from Ka­rachi, Rs 66.707 million from Hy­derabad and Rs 31.678 million from Sukkur were recovered.

He further informed that Rs 19.350 million Larkana, Rs 8.653 million from Shaheed Benazir Abad and Rs 9.060 million from Mirpur Khas were recovered. Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that so far in the current fi­nancial year, Rs. 1771.004 million had been collected in the realm of property tax.