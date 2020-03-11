Share:

Toba Tek Singh-An oil tanker containing more than 50,000 litres of petrol turned turtle yesterday on Motorway M-3 (Lahore-Abdul Hakeem) between Rajana and Samundri interchanges.

Traffic remained blocked on the road for several hours. Karachi tanker was bound for Sheikhupra. District police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Rizwanul Haq and Rescue 1122 district emergency officer Faraz Munir reached the spot and blocked traffic alongwith their staff.

Area was sealed to avoid entry of people who were trying to have some petrol in their bottles. Rescue 1122 staffers and policemen put heavy heaps of soil on the leaked petrol while special chemical was also sprayed on the tanker and leaked petrol to save them from expected fire.

After completion of the operation, road was cleared for traffic. The driver Khalid Masood of Khushab and his helper received minor injuries. Reportedly, the driver was feeling sleepy due to which the accident took place.

2,176 Kanal state land retrieved

Anti-corruption authorities have retrieved 2,176 Kanal state land from illegal occupants here in district Sialkot.

It was told that some influential land mafias had illegally occupied 2,176 Kanal land of irrigation department. After receiving complaints about the issue, anti-corruption authorities started investigations and after approval from the higher authorities anti-corruption team conducted raids and retrieved the said state land worth millions of rupees located in Head Marala Sialkot from the illegal occupiers.