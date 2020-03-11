Share:

Lahore (PR): OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announced its plan to launch the international version of Reno3 Series in Pakistan. The decision on the launch location reaffirmed Pakistani market’s importance to OPPO’s global strategy. Following the successful launch of Reno3 Series - the world’s first Qualcomm-powered dual-mode 5G smartphone - in China at the end of last year, OPPO is now bringing the latest Reno3 Series to customers in other markets, with slight adjustments to fit their local needs. To fit local market context, it will still mainly support 4G. However, it does come with some key breakouts as the result of OPPO’s consistent investment in user-centric technology R&D.