ISLAMABAD - The national assembly yesterday witnessed uproar created by opposition members over the remarks of Minister Murad Saaed, as he raised the matter about long absence of opposition leader from country.

The agitated members from opposition continued to create noisy scenes during the speech of a minister, which forced the chair to abruptly adjourn the proceedings ostensibly to avoid messy situation.

Some members from PML-N and PPP-P gathered around the speaker’s podium in protest, asking the chair to initiate legislative business rather than allowing government members to deliver speech on private members day.

From treasury benches Minister Shireen Mazari was seen engaged in verbal brawls with the opposition members Shaza Fatima and others for creating mess during the speech of government’s MNA.

From both sides of aisle, no senior members were seen to control the messy situation as normally saner lawmakers intervene to cool down such unpleasant incidents. As, front rows from both sides remained empty throughout the day. The house echoed with slogans ‘Cheeni chor- Aata chor’, raised opposition members, Minister for Communication Murad Saaed, on point of order, raised the matter regarding long absence of opposition leader from the country.

“Even the members their [PML-N] party are raising question about the absence of opposition leader,” he said, amid rumpus from members of PML-N. PPP-P’s MNAs were more interested in legislation so they joined the protest with PML-N.

On it, deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri abruptly adjourned the proceedings of the house apparently to avoid further messy situation.

Earlier, BNP (Mengal) , the allied partner of government, raised serious concerns over alleged government’s plan to sell assets of Reko Diq to pay the debt of the country.

BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said Prime Minister Imran Khan had showed intentions to sell assets of Reko Diq to pay the debt of the country. “Was this statement no against the spirit of 18th amendment,” he questioned, seeking clarification from government. Other members of his party, on call-attention notice, sought the reasons behind using assets of Balochistan.

However, the government clarified that there was no intentions to deprive people of Balochistan from their rights. He further said that it was subjudice matter.

