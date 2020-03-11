Share:

PESHAWAR - Participants at Pakhtuns Qaumi Jirga welcomed the ongoing reconciliation process in Afghanistan and stressed neighbouring countries to facilitate the peace process in war rav­age country.

The Jirga was con­vened by Awami Nation­al Party at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Tues­day. Beside ANP central President Asfandyar Wali Khan the Jirga was also attended by PTM lead­er Manzoor Pakhtun, Ja­maat-e-Islami Ameer Sir­aj-ul-Haq, Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, op­position leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Durrani and other prominent leaders of the province.

Speakers, on this occa­sion, lauded the Afghan peace process and signing of peace treaty between US and Taliban. They hoped that this agree­ment would bring new era of peace and prosperi­ty and would pave way for intra-Afghan peace nego­tiation. They also stressed the neighbouring coun­tries to play their role in this peace process and fa­cilitate all parties to bring everlasting peace in the country.

The participants also stressed the government to compensate the affect­ed families of military operation Zarb-e-Azab in North Waziristan agen­cy. They also stressed the government to keep close eye over the re-or­ganization of terrorist elements in KP and Ba­lochistan where innocent people have been target­ed in last few months.

They urged upon the government to clear the land mines in tribal dis­tricts where children and other innocent peo­ple are frequently being targeted in these land mines blasts. They said that beside land mines the missing person is­sue also need immediate attention of the author­ities concern and those who are wanted security forces should be handed over to civil court for fur­ther trail.

They participants also mentioned the issue of blocked Identity cards of Pakhtuns who were badly suffered for their restoration, saying that without identity card one could not move out from his districts to find job for himself. They also stressed for resolving ad­ministrative, legal and political issues of merged districts, where people are waiting to get the benefits of Fata merger in the shape of develop­mental packages and de­velopmental grants.

They demanded of the federal government to release the share of net hydel profit and NFC award which are the rights of province and in this connection Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga reject the provincial government rights over natural re­sources and reject Min­eral Act.