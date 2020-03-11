PESHAWAR - Participants at Pakhtuns Qaumi Jirga welcomed the ongoing reconciliation process in Afghanistan and stressed neighbouring countries to facilitate the peace process in war ravage country.
The Jirga was convened by Awami National Party at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Tuesday. Beside ANP central President Asfandyar Wali Khan the Jirga was also attended by PTM leader Manzoor Pakhtun, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Sherpao, opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Durrani and other prominent leaders of the province.
Speakers, on this occasion, lauded the Afghan peace process and signing of peace treaty between US and Taliban. They hoped that this agreement would bring new era of peace and prosperity and would pave way for intra-Afghan peace negotiation. They also stressed the neighbouring countries to play their role in this peace process and facilitate all parties to bring everlasting peace in the country.
The participants also stressed the government to compensate the affected families of military operation Zarb-e-Azab in North Waziristan agency. They also stressed the government to keep close eye over the re-organization of terrorist elements in KP and Balochistan where innocent people have been targeted in last few months.
They urged upon the government to clear the land mines in tribal districts where children and other innocent people are frequently being targeted in these land mines blasts. They said that beside land mines the missing person issue also need immediate attention of the authorities concern and those who are wanted security forces should be handed over to civil court for further trail.
They participants also mentioned the issue of blocked Identity cards of Pakhtuns who were badly suffered for their restoration, saying that without identity card one could not move out from his districts to find job for himself. They also stressed for resolving administrative, legal and political issues of merged districts, where people are waiting to get the benefits of Fata merger in the shape of developmental packages and developmental grants.
They demanded of the federal government to release the share of net hydel profit and NFC award which are the rights of province and in this connection Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga reject the provincial government rights over natural resources and reject Mineral Act.