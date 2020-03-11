Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of seven housing projects, envisaging construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of 100 billion rupees in Islamabad today.

Among these projects, six pertain to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority whereas one would be executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

These projects are mean to not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any but will also boost the construction sector and help create job opportunities.