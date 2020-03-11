Share:

KARACHI - Free-of-cost surgical eye camps were organized recently for providing quality healthcare to local communities in districts Kambar-Shahdadkot and Sang­har, home to Pakistan Petro­leum Limited (PPL)’s Mazarani Gas Field, Gambat South and Hala blocks.

A spokesman of PPL here on Tuesday said the camps, an on­going feature of the company’s Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) programme, were imple­mented in partnership with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

Eye camps at District Kam­bar-Shahdadkot were said to be held at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kambar while a day long camp was organized at Government Primary School Ghabi Dero (GPSGD), near Maz­arani Gas Field.

Earlier, a similar three-day eye camp was held at Shah­dadpur Institute of Medical Sciences, catering to local com­munities residing around Shah­dadpur, Shahdadpur East and Shahdadpur West gas fields of Gambat South Block as well as Adam and Adam West fields of Hala Block.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (ADC), District Kambar-Shahdadkot Amir Hussain was said to had inaugurated the camp at DHQ Hospital Kam­bar, whereas Chairman, Union Council, Ghabi Dero Nawab Shah Nawaz Khan Chandio in­augurated the one at GPSGD.

Over 3800 locals were pro­vided consultation, treatment and medicines at these camps. Among these, more than 2700 patients were provided glasses for near and distant vision and 300 on-site cataract surgeries were carried out.