LAHORE - The political honeymoon between the two major political parties-the PPP and the PML-N-seems to be over now as the party of Bhuttos has clearly distanced itself from the N-league following a year-long collaboration on national issues.

PPP’s reverse journey started off with an insensitive criticism of Mian Nawaz Sharif by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto last week which reached its climax on Tuesday with the harsh statement of party’s Secretary Information Nafeesa Shah against the PML-N leadership.

Much to the astonishment of many, Bilawal Bhutto had last week dubbed Mian Nawaz Sharif a “Selected” Prime Minister of his time, a terminology so far peculiar only to the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan. Viewed in the context of his meetings with Maryam Nawaz Sharif and contacts with other PML-N leaders in last quarter of 2019, Bilawal’s utterance was mind-boggling for many in the political circles. It was also astonishing as both parties had maintained close collaboration on the platform of the joint opposition then led by Maulana Fazalur Rehman. Together, they had opposed the sit-in Maulana wanted to stage in the federal capital in October last year.

“PPP has its own manifesto, its own vote bank and its own history [of political struggle]. So, we would do our own politics on our own terms and conditions. Why should we follow the other parties? However, PPP will take along the like-minded political forces willing to support us”, PPP’s secretary Information Nafeesa Shah made this assertion while talking to the media at Punjab Assembly. She was accompanied by PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza.

She also cast aspersions on the PML-N leadership’s intentions to take on the present government for a political change in the country. Nafeesa maintained that many in the country were questioning the mysterious silence of the PML-N’s central leadership at a time when they should have been more vocal against the government.

“Why those who raised the slogan of “Give Respect to Vote” have proceeded on leave? What expediency stops them from breaking the silence?” She asked and added that PPP was struggling for change of government but the PML-N leadership was absent from the political scene.

She also asked the Opposition Leader [Shehbaz Sharif] to come back and play his role, adding that the PML-N was a major political party and Opposition leader should play his due role in the National Assembly. She said PPP wanted the parliament to play proactive role in the present situation.

PPP spokesperson also recalled that PPP had supported the candidature of Shehbaz Sharif as the Opposition leader after 2018 elections.

She claimed that Bilawal Bhutto was the most active political leader under the present situation as he intended to tour across Punjab to mobilize the public opinion against the government.

Nafeesa also criticized the PTI government accusing it of creating crisis after crisis all around. Hasan Murtaza on this occasion added: “The Selectors and selected both are dangerous for the country. We want to get rid of both”.