Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday emphasized the need of imparting education to students keeping in view the modern day requirements as well as the market demand.

The provision of education in line with the demand of market would help check unemployment, he added.

The President expressed these views while addressing the convocation of Virtual University here.

He appreciated the Virtual University for producing educated youth as per demands of the market.

The President said that as education had much more impact on people and society than the wealth, the institutions like Virtual University were playing an important role in promoting education in the country.

He said that information and education have reached the afar areas of the country through distance learning.

The President said that internet had enhanced access to information, and 5G technology could bring a flood of knowledge.

Referring to Coronavirus, the President said that the government had taken effective measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that precautionary measures can prove effective for safety from the virus infection.

The President said that since cleanliness was considered as half faith in Islam, they should take care of cleanliness.

“In order to save ourselves from Coronavirus, we should clean our hands repeatedly, use masks, and maintain a reasonable distance from other people in case of flue and cough,” he remarked.

The President also stressed the need of imparting education to special children in regular schools to ensure them equal treatment in the society, and enabled them to understand and tackle the social problems.

He said that Pakistan hosted 5.1 million in contrast to the hesitance many developed countries to accept the refugees.

The President also distributed gold medals and merit certificates among the successful students.