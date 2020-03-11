Share:

LAHORE - Rain, with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in most part of the province including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly weather system is likely to affect north Balochistan from Tuesday and is expected to grip most central and upper parts of Punjab from Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department said that rain with wind-thunderstorm, is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Wednesday.