Share:

The forest systems in Pakistan are critically endangered due to human activity as reported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN). The availability of such information at a time where climate change is a very important concern for Pakistan, the shrinking forest space is also another challenge that needs to be dealt with. Despite a wide array of land covered by forests, the revenue that this industry adds to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is bare minimum due to a multitude of non-timber forest products and non-tangible environmental and ecological benefits of the forests, that were not taken into account.

These along with issues of forest land being used for grazing, infrastructure, fuel-wood cutting, and habitat fragmentation add to the problems being faced by the forest ministry, which itself is to be blamed for policies that do not cater to different stakeholders and their needs. The lack of involvement has resulted in poor policy framework regarding the matter, keeping the issues from being resolved in an effective manner. The political leadership of the country needs to get behind the issue. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government did manage to reduce the hold of the timber mafia during their last tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). If a countrywide effort is made, there is a chance of redoing and saving the forests of Pakistan. With challenges like pollution and climate change at play, it is important for Pakistan to maintain its diverse landscape and develop it to its advantage to be able to reduce the dire effects of climate change in the country.

Disease is also an important factor in this, which must not be ignored. Trained professionals should be in touch with the forest ministry to advise regarding the challenges being faced and come up with feasible solutions in order to save the forests of Pakistan.