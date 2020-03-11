Share:

LAHORE - The Wheat Review Committee has submitted its recommendation to the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet to fix minimum support price of the wheat crop as 1400 rupees per 40 Kg for the current year.

The decision was taken during the meeting of Wheat Review Committee held in Islamabad under the chair of Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar.

The Committee recommended provincial governments to ban supply of wheat for poultry sector as feed.

It also expressed satisfaction that there is sufficient quantity of wheat stock available in the country to meet the needs of the population.