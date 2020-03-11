Share:

In late January, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the Duma on amendments to the fundamental law with changes that aim to develop provisions that enshrine the foundations of the constitutional system, including human and civil rights and freedoms.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, gave on Wednesday its final approval to the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution.

The State Duma passed the bill in a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the constitutional amendments in the State Duma. The head of the country noted that the proposed amendments would bolster national sovereignty and help society.

Vladimir Putin also commented on the idea to remove constitutional limits on the number of terms a president can serve, saying that it was inappropriate.

The bill, submitted to the State Duma on January 20, includes offers on strengthening the basics of the constitutional order, and human rights and freedoms. The bill also introduces an all-Russian vote, a procedure that is new for the country.