Share:

An image of a foreign worker walking around the premises of Saudi oil company, Aramco while wearing a mask and a box fixed to his body, that dispenses hand sanitiser, went viral late on Tuesday, leaving social media users indignant.

The world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco has issued a clarification and apologised after it was called out on social media as pictures of a worker dressed as sanitiser dispenser went viral and sparked a backlash online.

Saudi Aramco has stressed that the campaign, which has been described as "abusive behaviour", had not been approved by the company.

“The company immediately stopped this act and took drastic measures to prevent it from happening again. The company emphasizes its firm commitment against compromising its values based on respect and adherence to ethics and conduct”, the company tweeted.