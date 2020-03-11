Share:

LAHORE - Six Provincial Assembly Members of the PML-N and one from the PPP called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, a press release issued by DGPR has claimed.

The release also said that Assembly members reposed their complete trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A PML-N member from Narowal Maulana Ghayasuddin later also confirmed the development. He said they had met the chief minister to seek development funds for their constituencies. “We are not leaving or voting against the party,” he said.

Other PML-N members who met the chief minister included Nishat Ahmad Daha (Khanewal), Ch. Ashraf Ali (Gujranwala), Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi (Khanewal), Muhammad Arshad (Sahiwal) and Azhar Abbas (Muzaffargarh). One PPP MPA from Rahimyar Khan Ghazanfar Ali Khan also met the chief minister. Former MNA Ch Tahir Bashir Cheema and Yunis Ali Ansari were also present in the meeting, according to the official release.

This is not a new development as these members had met the chief minister before some six months back. They had earlier also denied leaving the party saying they had met the chief minister to get development funds only.

The official handout, however, said that matters pertaining to current political situation and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting. According to the official version, these MPAs announced to continue lending their unconditional support to the government and also pledged to continue working jointly in order to serve people of the province.

They also reportedly assured Usman Buzdar that they were siding with him and will continue to do so. Usman Buzdar maintained that he will take them along in the journey to render public service and solving problems of the masses on priority basis. “We will advance forward by taking you along and will also give you due respect and dignity,”. CM further stated that previous rulers did not spare any effort to ruin this country and PTI government came into power in extremely adverse circumstances.

“We are minutely weeding out corruption of previous rulers. Change is in the offing and will inevitably come about,” he said, adding that no hurdle will be tolerated in the way of providing public service.

He said that assembly members were highly respectable for him and their genuine works will be done at all costs.