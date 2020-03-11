Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two-time academy and three-time Emmy award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy hosted the premiere of her latest animation short film, SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM at Nueplex Cinemas. SITARA was released on International Women’s Day on Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, in over 190 countries. Indeed, SITARA is the first Pakistani Animated Film to be released and distributed by NETFLIX USA. Written and directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, SITARA: LET GIRLS DREAM takes the audience on a journey through the old city of Lahore, where a fourteen-year-old girl named Pari, dreams of becoming a pilot.

Her story is told from the perspective of her younger sister, Mehr, and portrays the impact of a culture and the burdens of a family where girls still struggle to fully realize their dreams. SITARA is a silent film [no dialogues] which embodies this conflict.

The premiere was attended by personalities such as Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, President & CEO HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb, Founder & President ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal, CEO ARY Digital Network Jerjees Seja, actors Ayesha Omar, Sanam Saeed, Adeel Hussain, Ushna Shah and Zahid Ahmed, musician Jimmy Khan, film director Saqib Malik, fashion designers Safinaz Muneer, Feeha Jamshed and Maheen Khan, to name a few. Public relations for the premiere was done by Lotus PR.

SITARA had earlier won three awards at the Los Angeles Animation Festival 2019 in North Hollywood in December 2019 in the categories of Best Produced Screenplay, Best Music Score and the Humanitarian Award.