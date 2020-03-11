Share:

KARACHI - An emergency meeting of provincial health depart­ment on Tuesday recom­mended closure of educa­tional institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid emergence of nine new cases of novel coro­navirus in Karachi, on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Pechuho has also de­cided to issue an advisory for ban on gathering at public places and imme­diately setting up corona­virus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meet­ing which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, also decided to issue an advisory on Tuesday for 14 days local quarantine.

The health department meeting also decided to inform the private hospi­tals on SOPs with regard to coronavirus positive cases.

The meeting while re­visiting the government measures also discussed new strategy to tackle the emergency situation after new cases of coronavirus disease surfaced in Kara­chi.

The meeting was briefed that the Gadap hopital has been activated for isola­tion and coronavirus posi­tive cases.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health De­partment on Monday said that five of the eight people who tested posi­tive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

Overall 16 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country. Sindh Information Min­ister Nasir Hussain Shah said the people diagnosed with the infection flew back from London and Syr­ia on March 5 or 6.

He said passengers arriv­ing at the Karachi airport are being screened. He said flights coming from Dubai are not subjected to screening as those coming from coronavirus hot-spot China and Iran.

The government is treating the matter very seriously and special wards have been set up in Karachi and other cities of the province for COVID 19, Shah said.