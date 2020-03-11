Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that construction of small dams will protect thousands of acres of land from becoming barren.

While chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that with the construction of small water reservoirs, underground water level would rise and help fulfil people’s need of potable water.

The Irrigation secretary gave a detailed briefing on small dams’ construction. The chief minister was informed about the construction of protective bunds and ponds in various cities of the province.

Usman Buzdar said that water was an asset and the government would do anything to stop its wastage. He said that seven small dams in Dera Ghazi Khan and six in Rajanpur would be constructed for storage of water in hilly areas of the region.

Protective bunds would be constructed with Rs600 million. Four ponds would also be constructed for provision of potable water and for irrigation purposes in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Protective bunds would be constructed at the banks of river Sindh at Gaajni, in order to provide clean drinking water to Rawalpindi.

The CM said Dhodcha dam would be constructed at a cost of Rs 6billion. Chahan dam would be constructed with Rs1.56 billion. Construction of Mohata dam would irrigate 4,500 acres of land, whereas Papan dam completed at a cost of Rs530 million would irrigate 15,000 acres of land.

Similarly, Mohrah Shera dam constructed at a cost of Rs680 million would irrigate 4,000 acres of land in Chakwal, added the CM.

He said that Pandori dam in Jhelum, constructed with Rs950 million, would irrigate 1,500 acres of land. Surah dam would be completed at a cost of Rs910 million. Taja Bara dam in Attock would be completed with an estimated amount of Rs200 million and it would irrigate 300 acres of land.

According to the chief minister, Sidrayal dam would be completed at a cost of Rs100 million and it would irrigate 825 acres of land. Taman dam in Talagang would be completed at a cost Rs 1.5 billion.

Ghibbar dam would be completed with Rs 5.65 billion. Completion of project of Dharabi dam in Chakwal would irrigate 6,400 acres of land and it would cost Rs 340 million.

Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to complete all small dams at the earliest.