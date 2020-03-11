Share:

Rawalpindi-The annual Inter Departmental Sports Competitions started at the Fatima Jinnah Women University on Tuesday in a festive and jubilant manner with students participating in various sports activities.

The purpose of these competitions is to encourage students to take part in extracurricular and healthy activities.

Martial arts performance of the girls was one of the highlights of the opening ceremony. Students displayed Kate and Breaking (Martial Arts Types) in an effective manner. A large number of faculty, staff and students participated in various sports and showed remarkable skill of their physical and mental agility

Additional Registrar FJWU Prof Humayun Iqbal, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of sports department for conducting such events and assured full support to promote culture of physical activities within the institution. He further said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students. He announced that developmental work on sports complex is almost furnished and soon it will be handed over to students to showcase performance in a better manner.

He also appreciated the talented students who displayed Takwon Do performance in the opening ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid while talking about women participation in sports said that sports facilities in Pakistan are not so exemplary but FJWU is providing best facilities like latest sports equipment and professional coaches. These sports competitions will provide the FJWU students a platform to exhibit their energies, talent and potentials

Sports competition, a regular feature of the FJWU, will continue till March 20 in the university premises.

Different games including table tennis, cricket, squash, athletics, and tug of war will be included the in the competitions this year. A large number of students from different departments of the university are taking part in the sports competition with full enthusiasm.