Share:

In the recent past major protest were seen in the capital Delhi by different groups and major demonstrations were held in Jamia Millia Islamia University and a sit in at Shaheen Bagh. Their demand was rolling back CAB as the bill is against Muslims, and a secular constitution/tradition of India. A prominent BJP leader Kapil Mishra made a provocative speech where he threatened the existence of 200 million Muslims population in India. He while condemning Shaheen Bagh sit in and asked police to clear them otherwise we will take things into over our hands. He was the one who incited a Hindu mob to storm the Shaheen Bagh and remove the Muslims by force.

The first reports of clashes emerged later very same day. Another BJP leader Anurag Thakur while addressing a rally referred Muslims as “traitors of the country”. These statements resulted into attacks on Muslims in Delhi specially in North East Delhi. BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma incited people to attack and kill protestors againt CAB in Delhi. Mobs gathered chanting slogans that built up attacks “Desh Ke Gaddaroun Ko Goli Maro Saalaun ko” Hindu mob went on a rampage killing Muslim indiscriminately, destroying properties and mosques/shrines. A mosque in Askok Nagar was burnt and Modi’s sanghis climbed the minaret to fly a saffron flag while chanting Hindu slogans. Burnt and torn pages of Quran were found in the vicinity of mosque. A madrasa was attacked too, the student ran for their lives. The floor of madrasa was littered with blood stains and the teacher of madrasa was thrashed by mob and only left when they thought he is dead. The police has been accused of facilitating and encouraging mob to attack and barged into houses of Muslims broke every things, looted after ransacking homes and assaulting women and elderly.

North East Delhi was set ablaze and this happened while US president was on two days visit of India and it is rightly said Modi was fiddling while Delhi was burning. The Modi’s sanghis made life hell for the Muslims through state sponsored terrorism as they enjoy explicit backing of central government and BJP led government cared little for the consequence as it is confirmed that Modi is trying to follow the Gujrat model. North East Delhi devasted as thousands of Muslims displaced, their home burnt and livelihood destroyed. Is it a coincidence or a well thought out plan, BJP during state elections mainly won from area east of Jamna River or North East Delhi and killing of Muslims also happened in the same region?

Pictures/videos are viral where Muslims men are in a pool of blood being beaten with iron rods and sticks. Injured Muslims youth bleeding profusely were compelled to sing Bande Mataram. Slaughter of Muslims continue in India as Modi’s sanghis are pushing head with pogrom. This was the worse religious violence in Delhi since 1984 when thousands of Sikhs were killed by Hindu mob in Delhi. Modi’s sanghis again followed/replicated an incident happened on 9 and 10 November 1938 known as Kristallnacht (crystal night). On these days Nazis and their followers (civilians) in Germany torched synagogues, vandalized Jewish homes, businesses and killed over 100 Jews. The German political authorities looked on without intervening. Same happened in North East Delhi with Muslims.

The Guardian recently carried a special report titled “Inside Delhi, beaten, lynched and burnt alive” by Hannah Ellis Peterson. According to Ashutush Varshney, a Brown University professor “Delhi riots bear some of the hall mark of organized pogrom”. Khushwant Singh’s book “The End of India” has great relevance to today’s India and he is of the view the worst still to come. He has analyzed the Gujrat massacre, the burning of Graham Staines and his children and anti Sikh riots. According to him, “Unless a miracle saves us, the country will breakup. It will not be Pakistan or any other foreign power that will destroy us, we will commit hara-kiri”. The international community should wakeup from slumber and stop the bloodshed of Muslims and must take steps to protect the rights of all minorities including Muslims. All perpetrates to be brought to justice and peace and justice to be ensured for the victims and survivors.