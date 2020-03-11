Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Royal Family has shared sweet throwback pictures of Prince Edward as he celebrates his 56th birthday. Taking to the official Instagram account, the Queen, 93, paid tribute to her youngest son, sharing a picture of Edward as a baby in 1965, alongside Prince Philip, and a young Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. ‘Happy birthday to The Earl of Wessex, who celebrates his 56th birthday today,’ the caption reads. And taking to Twitter, the royal family posted a picture of the Queen explaining the details of the Trooping of the Color to her youngest son Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace in 1972.