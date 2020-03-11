Share:

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not see "any reason" to be tested for coronavirus as global concerns grow about an outbreak.

"I don’t think it is a big deal. I would do it. I don’t feel any reason. I feel extremely good. I feel very good, but I guess it’s not a big deal to get tested," Trump said after meeting Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The president said he spoke to the White House physician and the doctor "sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything."

The White House said late Monday that Trump has not been tested for the virus "because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms."

Trump interacted with three House of Representatives Republicans in recent days who put themselves in self-quarantine after attending a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week and came into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

Up to 800 people have been infected with the virus across the US, with 27 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 118,000 people contracted the virus as the death toll stands at 4,200.