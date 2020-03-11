Share:

Turkey’s army chief on Tuesday held a phone conversation with NATO’s top commander in Europe.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod D. Wolters discussed recent developments in Syria’s Idlib, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter, without giving further details.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Feb. 27 after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in an Assad regime airstrike in Idlib province, and after repeated violations of previous cease-fires.

Under a 2018 deal with Russia, Turkish troops were in Idlib to protect civilians from attacks by the regime and terrorist groups.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on NATO members to show their solidarity with Turkey at this critical time.

Idlib is currently home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-torn country.

In recent months, nearly 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks by Assad regime and its allies.

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib, Syria

Turkish and Russian defense ministers held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoygu exchanged views on ways to achieve a permanent cease-fire among conflict parties in Idlib, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

They also discussed how to establish the conditions for more than 1 million displaced people, 81% of whom are women and children, to return their homes, said Turkish Defense Ministry in a statement.

The fulfilment of obligations under the agreements, and continuation of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region were also emphasized during the conversation, according to the ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed last week to a new cease-fire for Idlib effective as of midnight on March 5.

Under the agreement, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain al-Havr, according to the deal.

