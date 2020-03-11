Share:

The US government will extend its general license for companies to cooperate with China's tech giant Huawei through 15 May , the Commerce Department said in a notice.

“The US Government has decided to extend through May 15, 2020, the temporary general license to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) and one hundred and fourteen of its non-US affiliates on the Entity List," a notice scheduled to be published on 12 March revealed on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department revised the expiration date of this rule, adding 15 May instead of 1 April.

US companies can cooperate with Huawei only in areas unrelated to national security, document added.

The United States accuses Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.

In May, Washington blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.