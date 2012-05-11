

VEHARI / BAHAWALNAGAR / KHAN GARH / BUREWALA - Thousands of outages annoyed people across Punjab province on Thursday took to streets against the prolonged unscheduled electricity loadshedding. In some cities the protesters ransacked the offices of power distribution companies and political leaders and clashed with police.

As per detail, hundreds of citizens of Vehari lost their patience and held a “historical” protest demonstration against the power outages. The citizens condemned the suspension of electricity for almost 23 hours a day over the past 5 days which has paralyzed the routine life.

People from the city and suburbs gathered in the city, burnt tyres and blocked Lahore Road for traffic. Hundreds of vehicles, cars, buses, etc stopped by the protestors forcibly. The protesters went violent and damaged the engine of a railway train which was on the way to Vehari and injured its driver.

They were chanting slogans against the “atrocity” of rulers. They were of the view that the worst outages had destroyed their business and they were able to earn even a single penny.

“Our babies are crying due to painful weather conditions and cattle dying from thirst because there is no electricity to fetch water for them,” they described.

The passengers and ambulances faced great difficulties to reach their destinations. In the city, on the call of Vehari Trader Alliance President Irshad Husain Bhatti, a complete shutter-down strike was observed. Scores of shop and offices including the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district organizer were burnt by the angry mob. The protesters were carrying banners with slogans against the worst policies of the Zardari-led PPP government.

Meanwhile, the angry protesters stormed the Mepco Complex and ransacked the entire furniture and record and smashed windowpane.

They also set ablaze the office. In the ensuing development, the mob attacked the District Police Office and injured several police officials. Meanwhile, the police resorted to aerial firing to control the situation as a result of which three persons including a child were badly injured.

BUREWALA: Local traders observed a complete shutdown against 22 hours long unscheduled power loadshedding and took out a protest rally. The protesting traders also took the grid station staffers hostage to register their protest here on Thursday.

The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Burewala has given a shutdown call in the district and all markets, bazaars, shopping centres and plazas remained to condemn the worst power loadshedding.

Former provincial minister Nazir Ahmad Arain, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran District President Muhammad Jameel Bhatti, Industrialists Association Burewala President Muhammad Saghir Ramay, PML-N Youth Wing President Manzoor Barkat and others led the rally which was attended by scores of political and social workers, students and traders.

The protesters marched through different bazaars and roads and reached in front grid station on Chichawatni Road where the protesters attempted to force entry but the police averted their attempt.

However, some people managed to sneak into the offices. Some protesters also burnt tyres in front of the offices of PPP MPA Khalid Saleem Bhatti and MNA Asghar Ali Jutt and chanted slogans against the government and parliamentarians. Similarly in Gaggo Mandi, some protesters burnt the office of the MNA Asghar Ali Jutt.

In Khan Garh the duration of loadshedding reached up to 20 hours a day which has made life miserable for the residents. With the rise in mercury, outages duration has exceeded 20 hours, shuddering the businesses to a grinding halt. Students are facing great trouble in getting prepared for the examinations while the patients are suffering great deal of ordeal at hospitals due to loadshedding.

BAHAWALNAGAR: People ran amok against 20 hours long power cuts as shutter-down strike was observed at Fortabbas while numerous demos were staged in Haroonabad, Chishtian and Bahawalnagar.

As per detail, long hour power loadshedding has virtually paralysed the life. In this connection a complete shutdown was observed on Thursday by the traders of Fortabbas to vent off anger against “forced” loadshedding which has crippled the entire activities of routine life.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were held at Haroonabad, Chishtian and Bahawalnagar against the outages. In Haroonabad people set ablaze tyres and threw traffic out of gear on main road. Similarly a demo was staged at Fowara Chowk in Chishtian.

In Bahawalnagar, a protest demo was held at Rafique Shah chowk wherein traders representatives including Haji Hameed Siddiqui, Jameel Akhtar, Sheikh Anwar and Saleem Zahid warned the government to take remedial steps otherwise people’s would be forced to civil disobedience.