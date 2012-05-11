KARACHI - The Karachi University has got a stay order against the construction of a mosque on its land by a land mafia, its Deputy Registrar (Legal) Asif Mukhtar said on Thursday. On December 31, 2011, a group of land grabbers occupied varsity’s vacant land lying in front of the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre and started constructing a mosque. The Sindh High Court was moved against the mafia and Karachi Development Authority by the university’s deputy registrar (Legal) and advocate Shoaib Ashraf. According to Asif Mukhtar, the KU Legal Department had already devised an anti-land grabbing mechanism. He, however, made clear that no one would be allowed to grab an inch of the varsity’s land.Nevertheless, the land grabbers have displayed a board at the site for the mosque naming it as ‘Madrassa-e-Hassan Bin Sabit’.